The urban Indian parenting split: new parents are rejecting old ways, except for the ultra-rich

Urban India appears to be going through a parenting revolution. Only one in five persons interviewed in a recent Mint survey said they believe in raising their kids similar to how their own parents raised them. The rest held polar opposite views in some way or the other.
Urban India appears to be going through a parenting revolution. Only one in five persons interviewed in a recent Mint survey said they believe in raising their kids similar to how their own parents raised them. The rest held polar opposite views in some way or the other.
Let’s start with the eternal dilemma of child-rearing: should a child focus more on studies or extracurricular activities? This statement saw the biggest reversal in attitudes: 54% said their parents had prioritized studies for them; just 43% agreed with this view in their own role as parents.
Let’s start with the eternal dilemma of child-rearing: should a child focus more on studies or extracurricular activities? This statement saw the biggest reversal in attitudes: 54% said their parents had prioritized studies for them; just 43% agreed with this view in their own role as parents.
A generation gap was also seen in the value given to traditional and religious grounding over teaching how to be a responsible citizen. While 57% said their parents had picked the former, a smaller share (49%) chose it for their own children.
These are the findings of the 13th round of a survey that Mint conducts online in association with YouGov India and Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research. All 12 previous rounds, conducted between 2018 and 2024, have thrown light on the beliefs, choices and anxieties of India’s young urban population. The latest one took place in March-April 2026, with 10,022 adult respondents across 207 towns and cities. Around 53% were Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2008); 34% were millennials (born during 1981-1996).
We gave respondents a set of questions to assess their parenting styles. The analysis described above is based on a question that listed six pairs of choices, of which they had to identify the one their parents had picked for them, and the one they had picked, or would pick, for their kids. Where the pairs were not mutually exclusive (e.g., one may argue that it’s possible to have traditional grounding while being a responsible citizen), respondents were expected to pick the one closer to reality.
Only 21% picked the same option for themselves as well as for their parents in all six pairs. Note that the previous generation’s parenting choices are only based on respondents’ perception in retrospect and cannot be verified. We also asked participants to identify the biggest concerns for their children’s future, and their top priorities about what they would go on to do in their careers.
Nearly half the respondents were not parents, with the share rising to 78% among Gen Z. For them, the questions were phrased in a hypothetical manner.
Bucking the trend
High-earning parents diverged from the rest in ways that were not always progressive. They were more likely than lower-income groups to mirror the previous generation when it came to raising a child. They leant towards stricter, conventional approaches, focused on structured, achievement-focused parenting with supervision and educational pressure.
For example, opposite to the general trend, they were more likely to pick academics over extracurriculars, just like their parents. While overall, 43% picked studies, the share was 50% among those earning ₹1 lakh a month or above (referred to as ‘high earners’ after this).
Such affluent parents also showed relatively less appetite for risk when it came to their children’s career choices, and greater inclination towards stability, status and predictability. They showed lower priority for passion and entrepreneurial independence, and more for prestige and salary, despite having greater financial backing than lower-earning parents.
Around 53% of high-earning parents said passion mattered, less than the broader population (58%). The desire for a child to get a high-pay conflicts, and wanted to give them a curated social circle for the right influences.
Other parenting trends of 2026
Residents of South India appeared to have a markedly more liberal approach: only 39% favoured academic excellence over extracurriculars, against 43–47% in other regions. Though the general preference was for gentle parenting over strictness, the sentiment was even more pronounced in southern states. Only 22% favoured strict discipline, scolding or the use of fear, compared with around 27% in northern, central and eastern parts of India.
South India also puts a significant premium on children’s passion while deliberating career moves, with nearly two in three naming it as a top priority (overall: 58%). These states also show less interest in prestige; only one in five showed a priority for it, against 32% in eastern states.
Anecdotal evidence suggests younger parents are trying gentler methods of raising kids while not fully junking the strictness and discipline that previous generations grew up with. The survey showed an overwhelming majority (75%) claim to prefer gentleness, with some or no strictness. Gen Z, many of whom are not parents yet, echoed the general trend, but younger millennials, who are likely new parents, were slightly less keen towards gentle parenting (72%). Women were more likely to vote for gentle parenting (77%).
Biggest parenting headaches
What makes today’s parents lose sleep at night? The survey asked respondents to pick their top three concerns, out of six options, for children in the current urban environment. Excessive screen time or digital addiction was among the top three for 65% of them. Exposure to inappropriate content on social media was next (57%), followed by physical safety and urban pollution (51%). The other options were: early onset of lifestyle diseases (44%), lack of free play or open spaces (42%), and rising competition and hustle culture (41%).
While the trend was broadly similar across groups, there were outliers: higher-income groups were more concerned about rising competition (46%) and early onset of lifestyle diseases (49%) than lower-earning groups. Richer groups’ worry over competition could ironically be arising out of their own choice to place greater emphasis on academics and, more broadly, on status and stability.
This is the first part of a series about the survey’s findings. Read the full methodology note.