London-based e-commerce brand Urbanic that sells affordable fashion clothing largely targeted towards GenZ shoppers reported strong sales on day one of its listing on online fashion portal Myntra.

Urbanic was the second highest-grossing brand on the first day of its launch on Myntra, Myntra said in statement.

Myntra onboarded Urbanic earlier this month—marking it Urbanic's first partnership with an e-commerce marketplace. Urbanic works with thousands of influencers. It retails in India, Latin America, Russia via its online platform and app. In India, the brand’s app has over 15 million downloads. Urbanic sells casual western wear clothing such as t-shirts, jeans, dresses and accessories. It listed on Myntra on 1 September.

"This is among the biggest-ever opening day for a brand on Myntra catering to Gen-Z fashion," Myntra said in its in statement.

Within the first 12 hours of listing on Myntra—Urbanic sold 23,000 pieces largely tops, dresses, and jeans. Close to 55% of purchases were recorded from non-metro cities. In all, Urbanic sold over 50,000 pieces on day 1 of listing.

“Shoppers started early so as to not miss out on their favorite styles, colors, and sizes to the dash, picking up 6,900 items through 2,800 orders within the first one hour of the opening day," the retailer said.

Online tie-ups have gained spotlight in the post pandemic world as users shift more to shopping online. As a result, marketplaces as well as brands are stitching up more partnerships or deepening existing ones. Urbanic has a high salience among Gen-Z shoppers.

“An increasingly important cohort for the fashion, lifestyle and beauty major, Gen-Z fashion has taken over the digital space and has boosted the comeback of Y2K fashion whilst defining new trends," Myntra said.

Sales surpassed Myntra’s internal targets, said Ayyappan Rajagopal, chief business officer, Myntra.

“Our collaboration with Urbanic will provide Gen-Z a shorter route to express themselves and stand apart as we look forward to serving them with chic, trendsetting outfits," he added.

