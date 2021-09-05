Urbanic reports record sales on Myntra on debut

Myntra onboarded Urbanic earlier this month—marking it Urbanic's first partnership with an e-commerce marketplace. Urbanic works with thousands of influencers. It retails in India, Latin America, Russia via its online platform and app. In India, the brand’s app has over 15 million downloads. Urbanic sells casual western wear clothing such as t-shirts, jeans, dresses and accessories. It listed on Myntra on 1 September.