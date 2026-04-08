‘Urge all parties to exercise restraint’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says amid reports of US-Iran ceasefire violations

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that violations of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran have been reported, hours after Washington, Tehran and Jerusalem agreed on a 15-day truce.
"Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process," Sharif said in on X.
"I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," he added.
Even after the three countries agreed on a 15-day ceasefire, Iran and Israel have carried out attacks on each other.
The Israeli Air Force has acknowledged that it carried out a wave of attacks aimed at reducing Iranian ballistic missile fire on Israel.
During the wave of “extensive” strikes in Iran overnight, IAF fighter jets hit launch sites and ballistic missile launchers, “with the aim of significantly reducing and suppressing the scope of launches,” the military said on Wednesday morning.
An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island came under attack, according to Iranian state television.
Iran has also launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain after the ceasefire came into effect.
Israel has continued its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, arguing that the country was not included in the ceasefire agreement, something that Tehran has contested.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues its attacks in Lebanon.
Another semi-official news agency, Fars, reported that Iran was finalizing preparations to carry out "deterrent operations" against military targets in Israel following "ceasefire violations" in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has said that Iran confirmed its participation in peace talks with the US in Islamabad later this week.
President Masoud Pezeshkian “reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations with the US and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts,” according to a statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office.
The US is likely to be represented by Vice President JD Vance in the talks on Friday.
Earlier, President Donald Trump said the United States will work closely with Iran and the two countries are discussing tariff and sanctions relief.
Trump said on social media that many of the 15 points in the U.S. plan proposed to Iran had been agreed to, but did not elaborate.
"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said.
According to Reuters, Trump initially said Iran proposed a "workable" 10-point plan that could help end the war the US launched with Israel on Feb. 28. But when a version in Farsi emerged that indicated Iran would be allowed to continue enriching uranium - which is key to building a nuclear weapon - Trump called it fraudulent without elaborating.
Vance later said the deal was being misrepresented within Iran, though he did not offer details.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.