‘Urge all parties to exercise restraint’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says amid reports of US-Iran ceasefire violations

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that violations of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran have been reported, hours after Washington, Tehran and Jerusalem agreed on a 15-day truce.

"Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process," Sharif said in on X.

"I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," he added.

Iran, Israel violate ceasefire deal Even after the three countries agreed on a 15-day ceasefire, Iran and Israel have carried out attacks on each other.

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The Israeli Air Force has acknowledged that it carried out a wave of attacks aimed at reducing Iranian ballistic missile fire on Israel.

During the wave of “extensive” strikes in Iran overnight, IAF fighter jets hit launch sites and ballistic missile launchers, “with the aim of significantly reducing and suppressing the scope of launches,” the military said on Wednesday morning.

An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island came under attack, according to Iranian state television.

Iran has also launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain after the ceasefire came into effect.

Iran may retaliate if Israel attacks Lebanon Israel has continued its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, arguing that the country was not included in the ceasefire agreement, something that Tehran has contested.

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Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues its attacks in Lebanon.

Another semi-official news agency, Fars, reported that Iran was finalizing preparations to carry out "deterrent operations" against military targets in Israel following "ceasefire violations" in Lebanon.

US and Iran to meet in Pakistan Meanwhile, Pakistan has said that Iran confirmed its participation in peace talks with the US in Islamabad later this week.

President Masoud Pezeshkian “reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations with the US and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts,” according to a statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office.

The US is likely to be represented by Vice President JD Vance in the talks on Friday.

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What Trump said Earlier, President Donald Trump said the United States will work closely with Iran and the two countries are discussing tariff and sanctions relief.

Trump said on social media that many of the 15 points in the U.S. plan proposed to Iran had been agreed to, but did not elaborate.

Also Read | Trump threatens 50% tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran

"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said.

According to Reuters, Trump initially said Iran proposed a "workable" 10-point plan that could help end the war the US launched with Israel on Feb. 28. But when a version in Farsi emerged that indicated Iran would be allowed to continue enriching uranium - which is key to building a nuclear weapon - Trump called it fraudulent without elaborating.

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Vance later said the deal was being misrepresented within Iran, though he did not offer details.

Key Takeaways Ceasefire violations threaten the peace process and diplomatic negotiations.

Continued military actions highlight the fragility of the ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan plays a mediating role in US-Iran negotiations, showcasing its geopolitical influence.