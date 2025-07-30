India's first remark as Trump imposes 25% tariffs: ‘Studying implications, taking steps to secure national interest’

India has responded to the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on Indian imports and said that New Delhi was “studying its implications”. India also said that New Delhi was taking steps “necessary to secure our national interest”.

Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 30, announced 25 per cent tariff on India, starting August 1, citing India's high trade barriers. Apart from 25 per cent tariff, India will also face an additional “penalty” for energy and defense ties with Russia as, Trump said, it has enabled Moscow to continue the war on Ukraine.

He, however, did not specify the percentage of the additional penalty the US would be imposing on India.

INDIA'S FULL STATEMENT ON US IMPOSING 25% TARIFF In its first statement after 25 per cent Us tariffs, India said the Central government has taken note of the duty on bilateral trade and wad “studying its implications.” India also said that it remains committed to “fair, balanced, mutually beneficial” trade agreement with the US.

"The Government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications. India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

It said, “The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs.”

“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK,” it concludes.

WHAT DID TRUMP SAY? Calling India a “friend”, Donald Trump accused New Delhi of imposing some of the “highest tariffs” on the United States and maintained “obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers. Along with the 25 per cent tariff, India will also face an additional “penalty” for buying Russian oil.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”