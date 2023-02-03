US added a strong 517,000 jobs in January despite Fed hikes
- January’s job growth, which topped December’s 269,000 gain, could raise doubts about whether inflation pressures will ease further in the months ahead
America’s employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, a new half-century low.
