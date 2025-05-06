US advances toward China in hypersonic weapons race
SummaryThe Pentagon completed test flights of an unmanned aircraft traveling at more than five times the speed of sound, with a lift from startups.
The U.S. military has completed successful test flights of a reusable hypersonic rocket-powered aircraft, its first such accomplishment in more than a half century.
