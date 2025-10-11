US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets S Jaishankar, reaffirms strategic partnership

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday and discussed ‘India-US ties and its global significance,’ the EAM said in a post on X.

Sergio Gor also met India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri – with the MEA stating – that the officials had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor's meeting with S Jaishankar comes as India navigates 50% tariffs slapped by Trump on India – along with the latest 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.

Gor arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet with government officials and discuss what the US State Department described as “a wide range of bilateral issues.”

On October 8 the US Senate confirmed the nomination of Sergio Gor as Ambassador of the United States to India. Gor has also been appointed as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on South and Central Asia, a new post that did not require confirmation.

Who is Sergio Gor? Gor is a US businessman and politician who was appointed as the youngest United States ambassador to India.

Aged 38-years-old – Sergio Gor was one of 107 nominees confirmed in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, October 7 – with 51 senators supporting and 47 opposing. The confirmation took place amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

India-US talks Last month, a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal visited the US from September 22-24. Following the visit, the Ministry of Commerce announced that India, US will continue working together to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement between the two nations.

Trump imposed a total of 50% tariffs on all goods imported from India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on any good imported into the Western nation.