US Ambassador Sergio Gor calls on Amit Shah, terrorism, narcotics and illicit drugs among key issues discussed

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on 18 July. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism and to bring criminals to justice in both countries.

In a post on X, Gor said the discussions focused on protecting people from narcotics and illicit drugs and on securing borders.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What key issues did US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Amit Shah discuss during their meeting? ⌵ US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Amit Shah discussed enhancing cooperation on combating terrorism, addressing narcotics and illicit drugs, and securing borders during their meeting. 2 Why is the cooperation between the US and India in combating terrorism important? ⌵ Cooperation in combating terrorism is crucial for ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining stability in both countries, addressing shared security concerns. 3 How are the US and India planning to tackle narcotics and illicit drug issues? ⌵ The US and India are enhancing collaboration through discussions on policy measures and border security to combat narcotics and illicit drugs. 4 Should the US and India increase efforts to bring criminals to justice together? ⌵ Yes, increasing efforts to jointly bring criminals to justice can strengthen law enforcement collaboration and enhance security in both nations. 5 What outcomes did Ambassador Gor highlight following discussions with Amit Shah? ⌵ Ambassador Gor highlighted fruitful discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism and addressing narcotics and illicit drug trafficking.

“Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations.”

Gor met Shah shortly after arriving in India from the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

In a post on X, he also shared a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Gor termed the meeting fruitful and said, “Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!”

India and the United States held wide-ranging discussions during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Gor highlighted in a post on X that the two leaders held substantive talks on trade, regional security, and deepening economic partnership on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

On 17 June, the two countries took stock of progress in negotiations on the interim bilateral trade agreement during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would visit India as part of the discussions.

Beyond trade, the two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved under the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) since their meeting in Washington DC. in February 2025. They welcomed key developments across the defence, strategic technologies, energy, and bilateral trade sectors.

Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations.

The statement highlighted how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and advancing cooperation across all domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.