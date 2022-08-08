US announces $1 billion Ukraine arms aid package1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 10:59 PM IST
The US will provide $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles
The United States will provide $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package using the president's drawdown authority, including munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, acting Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale said on Monday.