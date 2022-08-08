Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US announces $1 billion Ukraine arms aid package

1 min read . 10:59 PM ISTReuters

The United States will provide $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package using the president's drawdown authority, including munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, acting Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale said on Monday.

The package adds to about $8.8 billion in aid the United States has given Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. It includes munitions for HIMARS, NASAMS surface-to-air missile system ammunition and as many as 50 M113 armored medical transports.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

