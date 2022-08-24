As Russia’s war in Ukraine hit a six-month mark on Wednesday, United States President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kyiv. Announcing the military aid, Joe Biden said, “I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative."

"This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," Joe Biden said.

The funds can be used for immediate war costs, including acquisitions of supplies and arms, and are separate from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), under which Biden has been able to order transfers of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine's forces from existing US military stockpiles.

A few days ago, the United States government had announced $775 million worth of various missiles, artillery, and anti-armor weapons and ammunition. It also declared a fleet of armed mine-removal vehicles to Ukraine.

Joe Biden also praised Ukraine's resistance against Russia's invasion for the past six months. Russia’s offensive or the “special military operation" on Ukraine was launched on February 24 following an address from President Vladimir Putin.

"Six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians' pride in themselves, in their country, and in their thirty-one years of independence," he said, adding, “Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people."

Meanwhile, Ukraine marked 31 years of independence on Wednesday, six months to the day after Russia invaded.

As Ukraine completed 31 years, President Zelensky said, “A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 o'clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget."

“We will not sit down at the negotiating table (with Russia) out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters. What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.

