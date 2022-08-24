US announces $3 bn military aid for Ukraine as war hits six-month mark2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 06:29 PM IST
- US has announced nearly $3 billion worth weapons and equipment to Ukraine
As Russia’s war in Ukraine hit a six-month mark on Wednesday, United States President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kyiv. Announcing the military aid, Joe Biden said, “I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative."