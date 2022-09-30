Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / US announces 'severe' sanctions on Russia over annexations on Ukraine territory

US announces 'severe' sanctions on Russia over annexations on Ukraine territory

1 min read . 08:14 PM ISTAFP

  • US has announced ‘severe’ sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin annexed two Ukraine territories

The United States on Friday announced "severe" new sanctions against Russian officials and the country's defense industry in response to the Kremlin's declaration that it has annexed four areas of neighboring Ukraine.

"The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement. It also announced that G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions.

