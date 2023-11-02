US' Antony Blinken Llyod Austin to visit India for 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue

US' Antony Blinken and Llyod Austin will be travelling to India for 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue

United Kingdom (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are scheduled to visit India for the 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue. The dialogue will be held with with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi this month.

The exact dates of his trips to these countries have not been disclosed. In New Delhi, the US delegation will participate in the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"The delegation will meet with Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and other senior Indian officials to discuss both bilateral and global concerns and developments in the Indo-Pacific," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Anthony Blinken is also leaving for Tel Aviv on Thursday. After Israel, Anthony Blinken is set to visit Jordan.

“In Israel, Blinken will reiterate US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law and discuss efforts to safeguard US citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading," Matthew Miller said.

In Jordan, Matthew Miller said, Anthony Blinken will "also discuss urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, reduce regional tensions, and reaffirm the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state."

After Israel and Jordan trips, Anthony Blinken will lead US delegations to Tokyo, Seoul, and India.

In Tokyo, he will participate in the second G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of 2023, where G7 foreign ministers will build on the commitments made by leaders at the G7 Hiroshima Summit. Secretary Blinken will also thank Japan for its successful G7 presidency.

