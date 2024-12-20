US Attorney Breon Peace, who was involved in the charges against Adani, is set to resign before Donald Trump assumes office. In a press release released by the United States Attorney's Office, it said that Peace will be resigning as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York on January 10, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was also stated that Carolyn Pokorny, the First Assistant United States Attorney, will assume the role of Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York after Peace's departure.

Breon Peace's statement as he resigns from United States Attorney "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney, to be at the forefront in protecting the over eight million residents of this great district from harm, in upholding the rule of law and promoting civil rights and dignity for all people. As United States Attorney, I have had the singularly rewarding experience of being called to public service and leadership in a district that is filled with people of different backgrounds and life experiences – yet share a common bond of humanity."

"Throughout my tenure I have also had the good fortune to work with some of the most talented prosecutors and staff to be found anywhere in the country and this district and our nation are the better for their skill, sacrifice and service. As I leave the Office, I will always be grateful for the extraordinary work we have done together in furthering our mission, doing the right thing always and in achieving justice with honor and integrity. And, I look forward to the Office’s continued courageous commitment to pursuing justice, fairly and ethically, without bias, without fear or favor, and with compassion and empathy for our fellow human beings."

Breon Peace and Adani case Adani was indicted in November by Peace's office for allegedly defrauding US investors by concealing a bribery scheme to win Indian government contracts, however, the Adani Group dismissed the charges as "baseless". Then, on November 30, Gautam Adani responded to the allegations and said that the legal matter involving the US Department of Justice is a challenge, which the Group has faced "not for the first time".

While speaking at the 51st Gem and Jewellery Awards in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Gautam Adani said, "What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group"

All you need to know about Breon Peace Breon Peace is a 53-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York.

He was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and will resign before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

Peace had also served as a federal prosecutor in the Brooklyn office from 2000 to 2002.

He did a stint as an acting professor of law at New York University School of Law before returning in 2003 to Cleary Gottlieb, a law firm, where he specialised in white-collar criminal defense.

In 2007, he also became the first African American man to be chosen as Partner at the firm.