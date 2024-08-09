US Avocado Demand Drives Mass Deforestation in Mexico

US demand for most of Mexico’s $3 billion avocado exports a year may have driven over 40,000 acres of deforestation in the country over the past decade, according to a report.

Bloomberg
Published9 Aug 2024, 03:57 AM IST
US Avocado Demand Drives Mass Deforestation in Mexico
US Avocado Demand Drives Mass Deforestation in Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- US demand for most of Mexico’s $3 billion avocado exports a year may have driven over 40,000 acres of deforestation in the country over the past decade, according to a report.

Top providers to supermarket chains such as Walmart Inc. and Trader Joe’s Co. have been growing their avocados in areas that were in many cases cleared illegally with fires, according to a report from Climate Rights International and Guardian Forestal released this week. In early 2024, companies they tracked continued to source from that land even when shown evidence of deforestation in their supply chains, the nonprofits said.

Mexico’s avocado trade has faced additional scrutiny this year when the US suspended exports out of Michoacan State in June after protesters held up agricultural inspectors. A deal to ensure inspectors’ safety caused shipments to resume, but the reports show the state continues to be a center of land illegally cleared for the avocado trade.

Until 2022, Michoacan was the only state authorized to export avocados to the US. Jalisco was also permitted to participate in the business that year. A US Department of Agriculture report in April stated that Mexico’s production volume of avocados is forecast to grow 5% in 2024 after years of explosive growth.

The report from the nonprofits shows aerial images of the deforested land compared with satellite images from prior years. 

Mexican government records provided to the nonprofit that wrote the report show, in 2023 through April 2024, there were at least 60 examples of US importers — including Calavo Growers Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Mission Produce Inc. and West Pak Avocado Inc. — sourcing from forest land that was allegedly improperly cleared.

In a statement, Calavo Growers said the Association of Producers, Packers, and Exporters of Avocados of Mexico, of which it forms part, follow U.S. and Mexican laws and it is outside the association’s “scope to determine land use policies beyond those imposed by the Mexican government or international treaties like the USMCA,” in reference to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. 

It also added that academic studies have found that deforestation happens mainly in highlands where avocados are not grown. The three other companies named in the report did not immediately reply to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 03:57 AM IST
HomeNewsUS Avocado Demand Drives Mass Deforestation in Mexico

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue