US avoids clarifying Tulsi Gabbard’s Islamist caliphate remark, points to Bangladesh on violence against minorities

Days after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was condemned for her ‘Islamist caliphate’ remarks, the United States was asked to clarify on it but it pointed to Bangladesh on the instances of violence against minority communities.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh during her press briefing and when asked about Tulsi Gabbard's ‘Islamist caliphate’ remark, Tammy Bruce said the US “welcomed efforts by the interim government to reduce instances of such violence.”

“We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues,” Tammy Bruce said.

What did Tulsi Gabbard say? In an interview with the TV channel, Tulsi Gabbard alleged that “persecution and killing” of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that “the threat of Islamic terrorists” in the country was “rooted” in the “ideology and objective” to “rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate”.

Reacting to Tulsi Gabbard's remarks, the interim government of Bangladesh said they were both “misleading and damaging”.

“We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard….This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” Bangladesh's interim government said.

“Gabbard's comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts,” the statement read.