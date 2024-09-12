US banks extend fall as investors assess executives' sobering forecasts

(Updates prices in paragraphs 5 and 7, adds detail from Goldman CEO's CNBC interview in paragraph 7) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Pritam Biswas

By Pritam Biswas

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. bank stocks fell on Wednesday, extending declines after top executives warned of a slower-than-anticipated recovery in investment banking and an expected hit to interest income from looming rate cuts.

The commentary has sparked concerns about the industry, which has been under stress since last year. It also comes at a delicate time for the economy as a slowdown in the labor market spooks investors.

"Investors are trying to reconcile a few moving parts that are both bullish and bearish," said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"Rate cuts are expected to compress net interest income (NII)… but lower rates are also supposed to help boost spending. A tug of war has begun to see if growth can insulate the NII compression."

Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo fell between 1.3% and 2%. Morgan Stanley dipped 0.5%, while JPMorgan Chase was largely flat.

The comments overshadowed concessions made by the Federal Reserve, which has said it will water down a highly contested plan to raise big banks' capital.

Goldman Sachs shares turned positive and were last up marginally. In an interview with CNBC, the bank's CEO, David Solomon, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

dismissed the notion

that its planned early exit from a credit card partnership with General Motors was "messy".

OVERLY OPTIMISTIC NII

JPMorgan led the declines on Tuesday with a 5.2% fall after President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said forecasts for the bank's 2025 NII - the difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on deposits - were overly optimistic.

Rivals Wells Fargo and Citigroup had declined 1.2% and 2.7% respectively on Tuesday, while investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each fell 1.6% and 4.4%.

Higher rates had boosted banks' loan income, but easing monetary policy would lead to smaller-than-expected increases.

Morgan Stanley has also forecast modestly lower interest income for the third quarter, with President Dan Simkowitz noting that mergers, acquisitions and initial public offering activities will remain below trends for the rest of the year.

Pinto expects JPMorgan's trading revenue to be flat or rise 2% in the quarter, while Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon anticipates a probable 10% dip due to sluggish conditions in August.

Citigroup's CFO Mark Mason told investors at a conference in New York on Monday that markets revenue is likely to drop 4%.

The comments from executives of top U.S. banks overshadowed the Fed's revised plan to raise big banks' capital by 9%, down from 19%. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore, Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)