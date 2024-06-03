Hello User
Business News/ News / US Blue-Chip Companies Are Healthier Than Leverage Implies, BofA Says

US Blue-Chip Companies Are Healthier Than Leverage Implies, BofA Says

Bloomberg

US companies are finding it cheaper to borrow from the investment-grade market, buoyed by a wave of ratings’ upgrades, faster earnings growth and improving profit margins, according to Bank of America Corp.

(Bloomberg) -- US companies are finding it cheaper to borrow from the investment-grade market, buoyed by a wave of ratings’ upgrades, faster earnings growth and improving profit margins, according to Bank of America Corp.

These indicators imply a much better fundamental picture for big corporations than leverage, the bank’s strategists including Yuri Seliger wrote in a note Friday. While different measures of leverage are rising — with first quarter gross leverage hitting the highest since the second quarter of 2021 — the strategists caution against only looking at the backward-looking accounting metric.

On the other hand, risk premiums — the added premium over US Treasuries companies pay to borrow from the market — have been tightening and are approaching levels last seen in 2021, according to Bloomberg index data.

“It’s not unusual for investment-grade spreads to tighten as market leverage is rising," the strategists wrote. “Leverage is the key credit fundamental metric, but for investment-grade, other factor often drive spreads instead."

Leverage increased during each of the three prior periods when high-grade spreads narrowed since 2010, excluding Covid, according to the note.

Among metrics that indicate improvement is the debt-to-enterprise value, which reflects the forward-looking market value of a company. The net debt-to-enterprise value ratio for industrial issuers declined to 0.15, from the recent peak of 0.18 in third-quarter of 2022, according to Bank of America.

Credit ratings for high-grade companies are also improving. Net upgrades totaled $129 billion over the past 12 months, helping keep the average index rating for industrials relatively stable despite a net inflow of rising stars into the high-grade universe, BofA said.

Meanwhile, the median year-over-year Ebitda growth accelerated to 2.9% from 1.4% in the fourth quarter, and revenue growth remained stable.

