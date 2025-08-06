US buying Russian Uranium, but criticising Indian energy imports? This is what US President Donald Trump has to say

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, August 5, said that he had no knowledge of American imports of Russian Chemicals and fertilizers as he criticises India for its business ties with Moscow.

When asked about US imports of Russian Uranium, chemical fertilizers, Donald Trump casually replied, “I don't know anything about it. I have to check.”

The “no knowledge of it” came after India claimed that US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals and a day after Donald Trump announced that he would “substantially raise” tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian energy.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Earlier, the United States had imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India. He had also announced “additional penalties” for its Russian energy imports, accusing New Delhi of “fueling” Russia's war on Ukraine.