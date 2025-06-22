US cities Los Angeles, New York and Washington issue advisories, step up security after Iran strikes: ‘Remain vigilant’

US cities are on high alert after June 21 strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Additional security forces have been deployed across the country. Several US cities including Los Angeles, New York and Washington have issued safety advisories. These advisories came soon after US military bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran — Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz.

New York Police's advisory According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), additional forces are being stationed at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across the city.

The advisory issued by NYPD on X states, “We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”

Washington DC's advisory A statement from Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department said, “The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran. We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia."

Urging the citizens to remain vigilant, the advisory adds, “At this time, there are no known threats to the District. However, MPD has maintained an increased presence at religious institutions across the city. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and help keep our community safe."

Los Angeles' advisory Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) increased security “out of an abundance of caution” and is closely monitoring “threats to public safety” at sensitive sites such as places of worship and community gathering spaces.