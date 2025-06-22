US claims B-2 bombers are involved in Iran strikes - All you need to know

US B-2 bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites on Saturday, June 21, a US official told Reuters. US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran was successfully carried out by US military.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Asserting confidence that this is the time for peace and Iran would agree to end war, Donald Trump said, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran.”

Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be ideal to strike the sites.

Everything you need to know about B-2 stealth bombers Developed by Northrop Grumman for the United States Air Force, the B-2 Spirit is a long-range, stealth strategic bomber introduced in 1997 which is vital in US military strategy and nuclear deterrence. Featuring a distinctive flying wing design and radar-absorbing materials, the B-2 stealth bombers are capable of evading detection.