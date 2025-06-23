US confirms Iranian missile attack on Al Udeid Base in Qatar, says no casualties reported

The United States on Monday (June 22) confirmed that Iran launched missile attacks targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — home to the forward headquarters of US Central Command — in what Tehran described as retaliation for recent American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

The Pentagon said no casualties were reported in the attack, which marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Al Udeid, one of Washington’s most strategic military installations in the Middle East, houses around 9,000 US troops and plays a central role in regional operations across Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Iranian state television hailed the strike as a “mighty and successful response” to what it called “America’s aggression,” just days after US stealth bombers hit three Iranian nuclear sites.

Regional tensions have since surged, with nearby Bahrain — host to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet — temporarily closing its airspace in response to the strike, following a similar precaution taken by Qatar hours earlier.

Qatar condemns attack, calls it a violation Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian missile strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.” The base, located outside populated areas, is home to the US Central Command's forward headquarters and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing — the largest such unit in the world.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence also reported that its air defenses had intercepted the missiles, crediting “the vigilance of the armed forces” and affirming that no deaths or injuries occurred.

“The airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe,” the ministry said in a statement, urging citizens to follow official channels for updates.

Iran defends action, signals de-escalation In a statement aired on Iranian state TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the operation as a “mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.” Iran said the number of missiles matched the number of bombs dropped by the US, hinting that it may be looking to de-escalate after sending a message.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also sought to reassure Qatar, stating: "This action does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly neighbor Qatar."

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian posted just before the strike: “We neither initiated the war nor are seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer.”

Second strike reported in Iraq Shortly after the Qatar attack, Iraq’s Ain al-Assad Air Base, which houses US troops, was also reportedly struck. An Iraqi security official, speaking anonymously to the AP, confirmed the attack but said it was unclear if it was carried out by Iran or allied militias. No injuries or damage were immediately confirmed.

Israel intensifies Tehran strikes Meanwhile, Israel expanded its offensive deep into Iran, striking symbolic and strategic sites, including:

Evin Prison in Tehran, known for housing political prisoners

Roads near the Fordo nuclear facility, struck earlier by US stealth bombers Israel’s military warned on X (formerly Twitter): "We will continue to attack regime and military targets around Tehran in the coming days."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added: “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front.”