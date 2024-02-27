US Corporate Bond Sales Hit $153 Billion in February Record
(Bloomberg) -- Blue-chip companies have sold at least $153 billion of bonds in the US in February, setting a record for the month, as companies race to seize on red-hot investor demand amid a drop in borrowing costs.
