US to deploy warships, fighter jets to Middle East amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved sending additional Navy cruisers and destroyers-- which can shoot down ballistic missiles-- to the Middle East and Europe.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated3 Aug 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Armed Yemenis chant slogans during a demonstration denouncing the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on August 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)
Armed Yemenis chant slogans during a demonstration denouncing the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on August 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)

The US will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, beefing up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and safeguard US troops.

Also Read | ’Stay close to safety shelters’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory

United States is anticipating a possible reaction from Iran in response to the of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh's death was one of several high-ranking members of the Palestinian terrorist group that have been killed. Not just Haniyeh, on August 1, head of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza and and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur died in a strike in Lebanon in quick succession last month.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved sending additional Navy cruisers and destroyers which can shoot down ballistic missiles to the Middle East and Europe. Additionally, it is also sending squadron of fighter jets to the Middle East.

 

Also Read | Air India cancels Delhi-Tel Aviv flight citing ’operational reasons’

"Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," Pentagon said in a statement.

It also added, “To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.”

Also Read | Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran — Did Israel track him via WhatsApp?

“Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command regions. The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense,” the statement said.

Also Read | Israel-Iran tensions stoke all-out war fears in Mideast: What it means for India

Indian Embassy issues advisory

On August 2, the Indian Embassy in Israel advised its citizens in the country to "stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols" amid growing tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the Middle East. The Indian mission asked its citizens to contact the diplomatic mission in case of emergency by issuing 24x7 helpline numbers and the embassy's email ID. In addition to this, the embassy also shared a Google registration form for all Indians to register and follow safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

Additionally, Air India postponed its flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv on Thursday until August 8. Despite Israeli officials' claims that their airspace is "absolutely safe," about ten foreign flights have followed suit.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 06:56 AM IST
