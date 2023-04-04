US details new $2.6 bn military aid package for Ukraine

US details new $2.6 bn military aid package for Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The United States on Tuesday unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds and small arms.
