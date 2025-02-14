The US East is likely to witness bone-chilling weather conditions next week, saod weather forecaster groups.

According to forecaster Commodity Weather Group (CWG), temperatures will drop 8 to 15F (4C to 8C) degrees below normal across much of the Canadian Prairies and US Great Plains through February 18 before centering on the Mississippi Valley.

By the end of February, temperatures will rise above normal across the central US, western Canada and and near-normal elsewhere, said it added.

There is a chance parts of the Northeast, including New York, will remain chilly.

Along the US East Coast, the temperature is expected to fall 8F below normal.

Sometime next week, 89% of the contiguous United States will be below the freezing mark and 27% of the Lower 48 will be below zero (minus 18 degrees Celsius), according to National Weather Service forecasts.

According to a report byBloombergciting Scott Kleebauer, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, the polar vortex, a girdle of winds that keeps cold bottled up in the Arctic, has split, allowing frigid air to seep into Canada and the US.

CWG president Matt Rogers said the stretched polar vortex is likely due in part to high pressure developing over Alaska.

Different weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole not just into the United States, but also Europe, several meteorologists told The Associated Press (AP).

This will be the 10th time this winter that the polar vortex — which keeps the coldest of Arctic air penned in at the top of the world — stretches like a rubber band to send some of that big chill south, said Judah Cohen, seasonal forecast director at the private firm Atmospheric and Environmental Research. as per AP report.

The frosty weather can disrupt oil and gas production and supply.