US Election 2024: Majority of voters believe democracy is under threat, say Exit Polls

In a revealing exit poll, 73% of voters expressed concerns over the stability of American democracy, ranking it as the top issue in the 2024 presidential election, followed closely by economic worries. This data underscores a nation grappling with uncertainty as it votes.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 05:09 AM IST
US Election 2024: Majority of voters believe democracy is under threat, say Exit Polls
US Election 2024: Majority of voters believe democracy is under threat, say Exit Polls

Most of the voters consider democracy and economy as chief concerns while a majority in the November 5 US presidential election think American democracy is under threat, according to preliminary exit polls revealed as polling is about to close in some states.

Nearly three-quarters of voters say American democracy is under threat, according to preliminary national exit polls from Edison Research, reflecting the deep anxiety the nation faces after a contentious campaign between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, a Reuters news report said.

Edison Research

Democracy and the economy ranked by far as the most important issues for voters, with around a third of respondents citing each, followed by abortion and immigration at 14 per cent and 11 per cent, the exit poll date by Edison Research as reported by Reuters said.

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Most voters say ‘US democracy is under threat’

At least 73 per cent of voters believed democracy was in jeopardy, against just 25 per cent who said it was secure, according to this exit poll.

Forty-four percent of voters viewed Republican candidate Donald Trump favorably, compared with 46 per cent in the 2020 exit polls, when he lost to President Joe Biden. Democrat Kamala Harris was viewed favorably by 48 per cent of respondents, compared with Biden's 52 per cent rating in 2020, the exit poll said.

The exit polls showed women made up 53 per cent of the electorate, largely unchanged from the 52 per cent in 2020 exit polls.

The share of voters without a college degree - who largely favor Trump - was at 57 per cent, down slightly from 2020's 59 per cent, according to the data in this Exit Poll.

NBC Exit Poll

The state of democracy and the economy were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in the presidential election, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll.

Also Read | US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: First polls close in Harris-Trump battle

Democracy was ranked first by voters in this poll too, with 35 per cent saying it was the issue that mattered most in deciding how they voted for president, followed by the economy at 31 per cent. Voters ranked abortion (14 per cent) and immigration (11 per cent) as next important, while just 4 per cent said foreign policy.

Women were more likely than men to prioritise abortion with 19 per cent of women calling it as the most important issue, compared with just 8 per cent of men, the NBC exit poll said.

AP Vote Cast

The economy and immigration are the top issues facing the country, voters said, but the future of democracy was also a leading motivator for many Americans casting a ballot in Tuesday’s presidential election. AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide, found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change.

Democracy was ranked first by voters in this poll too, with 35 percent saying it was the issue that mattered most.

(With agency inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • The majority of voters prioritize democracy and the economy as critical issues in the election.
  • Women voters are significantly more concerned about abortion than men, highlighting gender disparities in priorities.
  • The exit poll reflects a national climate of anxiety about democratic stability and calls for change.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:09 AM IST
US Election 2024: Majority of voters believe democracy is under threat, say Exit Polls

