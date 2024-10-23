US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen to perform for Kamala Harris in last leg of presidential campaign

US Election 2024: Bruce Springsteen will perform at rallies for Kamala Harris in Atlanta and Philadelphia, joined by Barack Obama. The events aim to boost voter turnout in key battleground states as the election between Harris and Donald Trump approaches.

Published23 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen to perform for Kamala Harris in last leg of presidential campaign
US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen to perform for Kamala Harris in last leg of presidential campaign(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to perform two concerts for US presidential candidate Kamala Harris at rallies in Atlanta and Philadelphia in coming days. Former President Barack Obama will also share the stage with the ‘Born in the USA’ rocker on October 24 in Atlanta, and October 28 in Philadelphia.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced on Tuesday that their ‘When We Vote We Win’ events aim to mobilise voters in all seven battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to reports in US media.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live Updates: Biden says global leaders are terrified of Trump

With early voting under way, the Harris campaign is betting these surrogate rallies will help drive enthusiasm and turn out voters in states that will decide the tightly-contested election between Democrat Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump.

‘Born to Run’ star

The 75-year-old rock star is expected to play some of his most popular songs such as ‘Born to Run’ on Thursday in Atlanta in a campaign event with Harris and Obama, according to a report in Reuters. The event will mark the first time Harris and Obama have appeared together this campaign.

Earlier this month, Springsteen officially endorsed the Democratic party ticket in a social media post, saying Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have ‘a vision’ of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all.

On Monday, Springsteen will appear in Philadelphia with Obama, the senior campaign official said.r

Also Read | Why US Elections always fall on first Tuesday in November: The story

The 75-year-old star is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party. He previously hit the campaign trail for John Kerry in 2004, for Obama in 2008 and 2012, and for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and Walz. Celebrities endorsing Trump include Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Russell Brand, Amber Rose, among others.

(With Reuters inputs)

Key Takeaways

