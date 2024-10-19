US Election: Obamas to add star power in last leg of Kamala Harris Presidential campaign

Kamala Harris faces a close race against Donald Trump, with Michelle and Barack Obama campaigning for her in key states. Their involvement is expected to mobilize loyal Democratic voters as the election approaches, enhancing Harris's visibility and appeal.

Livemint (with inputs from Reuters)
Published19 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
US Election: Obamas to add star power in last leg of Kamala Harris Presidential campaign
US Election: Obamas to add star power in last leg of Kamala Harris Presidential campaign(AP)

Democrat Kamala Harris will campaign for the first time with former President Barack Obama and his Michelle Obama in separate events next week. The campaign by Obamas is expected to inject star power in Harris's final campaign ahead of election day in November.

The former president and his wife remain immensely popular with the Democratic base and are expected to be effective closers in the final stretch of a campaign relying on turnout from loyal Democrats in states where victory margins are thin, a report in Reuters said.

Polls show the presidential race between Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump remains extremely close.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live: ’If you go into Taiwan…,’ says Donald Trump

Michelle Obama is set to campaign for the first time this election cycle, appearing with Harris on Saturday, October 26 in Michigan. The former first lady's pull-no-punches speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago earlier this year accused Trump of fear mongering his way to power.

Barack in Georgia next Thursday

Barack Obama is set to campaign with Harris next Thursday in Georgia. He has been crisscrossing the battleground states, with a solo event on October 11 in Pittsburgh, and more to come in the coming days in Tucson, Las Vegas, Detroit and Madison.

Obama drew some criticism after his first campaign appearance where he admonished some Black men for not "feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

Critics said his tone threatened to scapegoat some of the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters, alienating voters who may have grown disillusioned but are still persuadable.

 

Also Read | Vance proposes new slogan for Harris campaign: ‘Nothing comes to mind’

Harris was an early supporter of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential bid, and he has helped her behind the scenes as the party's 2024 standard-bearer.

The former president and his wife remain immensely popular with the Democratic base.

The former president is viewed by some as having helped usher President Joe Biden out of the race after Democrats' worries about the 81-year-old leader's age and abilities skyrocketed after his June debate against Trump.

(With Reuters input)

Key Takeaways
  • The Obamas’ involvement highlights the importance of established figures in galvanizing voter turnout.
  • Harris’s campaign strategies may depend heavily on high-profile endorsements as election day nears.
  • The dynamics of the race suggest that every vote will matter in this closely contested election.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUS Election: Obamas to add star power in last leg of Kamala Harris Presidential campaign

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.