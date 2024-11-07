Trump's campaign leveraged social media, engaging a loyal support base with strong economic messaging and tough immigration stances. His media strategy kept him in the spotlight, facilitating a decisive victory over Kamala Harris, marking his return for a second non-consecutive term as President.

Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House after defeating Kamala Harris in US Presidential elections.

Once in office, Trump will only the second president to return to theWhite Housefor a second non-consecutive term. The last and only President to achieve that feat before Trump was Grover Cleveland, who served two non- consecutive terms – from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

Here are 5 key things that worked for Trump as he gears up to assume the office of 47th US President in January:

1- Loyal Support Base Former President Trump’s voter base remained engaged and mobilised throughout the campaign. A vigorous campaign helped Republicans ensure a strong turnout and consistent support.

Trump has had the backing of his loyal supporters since his first Presidential bid in 2016. This support base has remained consistent, according to US media. Regardless of the controversies and criticism he faced, Trump’s supporters trust him to represent them.

Analysts said the high enthusiasm among his supporters even after his 2020 loss translated into a strong voter turnout this election. Due to this enthusiasm, a good number of people who would otherwise sit back home voted for him.

Rallies, door-to-door campaign, and local events, particularly in battleground states kept Trump’s base engaged in 2024 US election.

2 - Strong Economic Messaging Throughout his campaign, which started way before Harris jumped into the race about three months ago, Trump’s focus has been on economic issues, targeting widespread economic concerns.

Trump rang a bell among voters with his promises about job growth, inflation control, and tax cuts. The former President projected himself as a candidate who could 'bring down inflation' – a persistent issue in the US. His appeal resonated with concerns about the cost of living when he promised to address high prices on essentials, from groceries to gas.

Democracy and the economy ranked by far as the most important issues for voters, with around a third of respondents citing each, followed by abortion and immigration at 14 per cent and 11 per cent, the exit poll by Edison Research, as reported by Reuters, revealed.

3- Tough Stance on Immigration and Border Security Trump’s consistent tough stance on immigration and border security featured prominently throughout his campaign for the White House. He emphasised the need for strict border control and pledged to complete sections of the border wall and increase funding for border enforcement this time, too.

In doing so, the Republican nominee appealed to voters who support tighter immigration policies.,

Trump spoke about deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records and thus protect American citizens. Trump has successfully linked immigration control with national security.

4- Tapping Key Demographics Through targeted efforts to engage minority voters and working-class communities, Trump expanded his support, more so in swing states. Trump's victory over vice president Kamala Harris was decisive, broad and dependent on voters from core Democratic constituencies, according to a report in New York Times.

While Trump continued his dominance with the white, working-class voters who first propelled his political rise, he had made substantial gains in the suburbs and cities, and with Black voters, and even more significant inroads with Latinos, the NYT report said.

5- Media, a powerful asset Trump is known for using media as a powerful asset. In the 2024 Presidential race too, he was a dominant figure in the media, both traditional and social. He is always in the public eye and generates attention which helps him shape the narrative around his campaign by reaching a larger audience, analysts said. Not to mention the impact of his televised rallies and events.

Trump is also known for his extensive use of platforms like Truth Social, and other social media to speak directly to his followers. His campaign team focused on content such as videos, graphics and memes targeted at the internet audience.

Some analysts also pointed out how Trump stayed in the spotlight by his controversial statements that sparked discussions. Trump's media team is also credited with its quick response to criticism, which helped in constant engagement by countering narratives that might have damaged his image.