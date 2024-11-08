US election: World’s 10 richest people become richer by record $64 billion after Donald Trump’s win

Donald Trump was not the only winner in Wednesday's US election. Eight of the nine Americans in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's Top 10 billionaires list became richer, and their wealth soared by a record amount of $63.5 billion.

Nine Americans and a French businessman are among the Top 10 richest people in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the only American whose net worth dropped, as on Thursday (November 7)/ It slumped by $80.9 million to $202 billion.

Only one of the world’s Top 10 richest is based outside of the US. It's French businessman Bernard Arnault, whose net worth, as on Thursday, also declined by $2.8 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the net worth of billionaires surged by $63.5 billion on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who are the richest people who became richer? Check out here: 1. Elon Musk Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk gained the maximum from Trump's re-election. His wealth soared by $26.5 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth now stands at $290 billion. Musk was among the top influential people endorsing Trump. Trump has also promised the X owner a key position in the US government.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024.

2. Jeff Bezos Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's wealth increased by $7.14 billion, taking his net worth to $228 billion. This happened a week after he defended his decision to withhold the Washington Post’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN reported.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019.

3. Larry Ellison Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, another Donald Trump supporter, saw his net worth shot up to $193 billion – an increase of approximately 10 billion as of Thursday.

Larry Ellison, chief executive officer of Oracle Corp., addresses the opening session of Oracle Open World in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007.

4. Bill Gates Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was another big gainer. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that his net worth grew by $1.82 billion to a whopping $159 billion.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,

5. Larry Page Former Alphabet CEO and Google co-founder Larry Page's wealth rose by $5.53 billion to $158 billion.

Larry Page, co-founder of Google Inc., smiles for a photograph while speaking with members of the media during the 26th annual Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Thursday, July 10, 2008.

6. Sergey Brin Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page, also saw an increase in his net worth. He became richer by $5.17 billion. His net worth now stands at $149 billion.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet.

7. Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's net worth rose by $7.58 billion to $148 billion.

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks while on the exhibition floor during Berkshires annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Saturday, May 2, 2009.

8. Steve Ballmer The net worth of Steven Anthony Ballmer, who was the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, grew by $2.81 billion to $146 billion.

Profile shoot of Steve Ballmer, left, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during TechMela experience, an event in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2007 Photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar

Taking into in consideration the drop in net worth of Zuckerberg and Arnault, he top 10 richest people collectively gained $63.5 billion.

While Elon Musk had been ardent support of Trump, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Warren Buffett didn't endorse a candidate this year. They, however, have spoken in favor of Democratic candidates and causes in the past, CNN reported.