Donald Trump was not the only winner in Wednesday's US election. Eight of the nine Americans in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's Top 10 billionaires list became richer, and their wealth soared by a record amount of $63.5 billion.
Nine Americans and a French businessman are among the Top 10 richest people in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the only American whose net worth dropped, as on Thursday (November 7)/ It slumped by $80.9 million to $202 billion.
Only one of the world’s Top 10 richest is based outside of the US. It's French businessman Bernard Arnault, whose net worth, as on Thursday, also declined by $2.8 billion.
According to Bloomberg, the net worth of billionaires surged by $63.5 billion on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Who are the richest people who became richer? Check out here:
1. Elon Musk
Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk gained the maximum from Trump's re-election. His wealth soared by $26.5 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth now stands at $290 billion. Musk was among the top influential people endorsing Trump. Trump has also promised the X owner a key position in the US government.
2. Jeff Bezos
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's wealth increased by $7.14 billion, taking his net worth to $228 billion. This happened a week after he defended his decision to withhold the Washington Post’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN reported.
3. Larry Ellison
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, another Donald Trump supporter, saw his net worth shot up to $193 billion – an increase of approximately 10 billion as of Thursday.
4. Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was another big gainer. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that his net worth grew by $1.82 billion to a whopping $159 billion.
5. Larry Page
Former Alphabet CEO and Google co-founder Larry Page's wealth rose by $5.53 billion to $158 billion.
6. Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page, also saw an increase in his net worth. He became richer by $5.17 billion. His net worth now stands at $149 billion.
7. Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's net worth rose by $7.58 billion to $148 billion.
8. Steve Ballmer
The net worth of Steven Anthony Ballmer, who was the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, grew by $2.81 billion to $146 billion.
Taking into in consideration the drop in net worth of Zuckerberg and Arnault, he top 10 richest people collectively gained $63.5 billion.
While Elon Musk had been ardent support of Trump, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Warren Buffett didn't endorse a candidate this year. They, however, have spoken in favor of Democratic candidates and causes in the past, CNN reported.
Donald Trump is set to become the 47th US President after he won the popular votes in the US presidential election held on November 5. According to US media, he is likley to win over 300 electoral votes in Devember voting, following which he may be officially declared the US President-elect.