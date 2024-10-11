US Elections 2024: Barack Obama calls Trump a ‘bumbling’ billionaire in first campaign rally for Harris in Pennsylvania

At the Pennsylvania rally, Barack Obama endorsed Kamala Harris, highlighting her historic candidacy. He criticised Donald Trump’s leadership and expressed understanding of voter frustration, urging a shift towards change as he aims to galvanise support for Harris and Senator Bob Casey.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 06:11 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Barack Obama calls Trump a ‘bumbling’ billionaire in first campaign rally for Harris in Pennsylvania
US Elections 2024: Barack Obama calls Trump a ‘bumbling’ billionaire in first campaign rally for Harris in Pennsylvania(REUTERS)

US Elections 2024: Former President Barack Obama held rally on Thursday night Pennsylvania supporting Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris in the closing weeks of the campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

Obama even use his own campaign rallying cry, “Yes, We Can,” to “Yes, She Can,” which beamed on a screen over the crowd as he spoke while voting was underway in the critical battleground state Pennsylvania.

The last few years, starting with the pandemic, have been hard for Americans, with high prices and other impacts putting a squeeze on working families, the former President said.

“I get why people are looking to shake things up. I mean, I am the hopey-changey guy. So I understand people feeling frustrated and we can do better," Obama was quoted as saying by US news agency AP.

In his speech, Obama painted Trump as out-of-touch and not the choice to lead the country to change and called the Republican nominee a “bumbling” billionaire who has "not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down the golden escalator” in 2015 to launch his first campaign.

Obama's speech at the University of Pittsburgh was his first campaign rally for Harris as he sets off on a swing-state tour on her behalf. Obama appeared at a Harris fundraiser in California in September and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

First Appearance in 2024 campaign

Obama has been one of the Democratic Party’s most reliable surrogates to galvanise voters. As the nation’s first Black president, Obama's appearance drumming up support for Harris underscores the history-making nature of her own political career. Harris, the first woman, black person or person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, would be the first woman to serve as president, if elected next month.

Obama and Harris have been friends for two decades since he ran for Senate in Illinois. She campaigned for him when he sought the presidency in 2008. The 44rth President of the United States was among the key Democrats who were part of a behind-the-scenes effort to encourage Biden, his former vice president, to drop out of the 2024 race.

Pennsylvania is a state Obama won in his 2008 and 2012 presidential races, but Trump won in 2016. Biden narrowly carried it in 2020 and the state is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested in this year’s race.

Obama’s appearance was also aimed to bolster the reelection campaign of Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who is being challenged by Trump-endorsed Republican David McCormick.

Earlier in the day, Obama visited a campaign office in Pittsburgh, where he brought pastries for volunteers and thanked them for their work, according to his office.

I get why people are looking to shake things up. I mean, I am the hopey-changey guy. So I understand people feeling frustrated and we can do better.

(With AP inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • Obama’s endorsement of Harris highlights her historic candidacy and the importance of representation in politics.
  • The Pennsylvania rally underscores the significance of swing states in the upcoming election.
  • Obama aims to galvanise voter support by contrasting Democratic and Republican visions for the future.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 06:11 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Barack Obama calls Trump a 'bumbling' billionaire in first campaign rally for Harris in Pennsylvania

