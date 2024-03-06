US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Joe Biden set for rematch as Nikki Haley exits race after Super Tuesday | 5 points
US Elections 2024 Super Tuesday: Donald Trump won 14 primary elections in the “Super Tuesday” states, while US President Joe Biden won all 15 states. Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, reports said.
It's going to be a direct rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US presidential elections slated for November this year. Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner may exit the presidential race after the sounding defeat in Super Tuesday. The results of the Super Tuesday — when most of the states hold primaries and over a third of delegates are up for grabs — were declared after an "unsurprising" battle.