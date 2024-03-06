US Elections 2024 Super Tuesday: Donald Trump won 14 primary elections in the “Super Tuesday” states, while US President Joe Biden won all 15 states. Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, reports said.

It's going to be a direct rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US presidential elections slated for November this year. Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner may exit the presidential race after the sounding defeat in Super Tuesday. The results of the Super Tuesday — when most of the states hold primaries and over a third of delegates are up for grabs — were declared after an "unsurprising" battle.

Voters across 15 states and one US territory cast ballots on Tuesday. The states which were up for grabs on Tuesday, which include the giant battlegrounds of California and Texas, offered 70 per cent of the delegates a candidate needs to be named the presumptive nominee. They do not officially become the nominees until they are confirmed by their party conventions later in the summer.

Super Tuesday poll result updates: 1. Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign, leaving Donald Trump as last major Republican candidate, news agency Associated Press cited sources as saying. Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

2. Donald Trump, who is in the race to grab the US presidential post again this year, won 14 of 15 primary elections in the "Super Tuesday" states, including Texas and California. He, however, lost out on a clean sweep after Nikki Haley's surprise win in Vermont. Both Trump and Haley after Republican front-runners for the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump seeks to clinch the nomination by mid-March and turn toward a general election rematch against President Joe Biden. He is a former US president who is bidding for a sensational White House comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

3. Meanwhile, in the Democratic nomination contest, as expected, US President Joe Biden won all 15 states. However, he lost to little-known challenger Jason Palmer in the small Pacific Ocean territory of American Samoa, AFP reported.

Biden has now won 19 out of 20 contests and has more than quadrupled his total number of delegates. He is on track to win enough delegates to clinch the nomination by March 19, the Associated Press reported.

4. As per reports, polling averages from RealClearPolitics show Trump two points ahead of Biden in a one-on-one match-up in the November election. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey of swing state voters conducted last month found Biden behind in every battleground state that will likely decide the election.

5. After winning Super Tuesday primary contests against rival Nikki Haley, Donald Trump called March 5 a "great evening". In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Trump said, "It's a great evening. Rarely has politics seen anything quite like this...It is my honour to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity".

6. A campaign memo released after the Super Tuesday primaries laid out the Biden team's theory of how it could regain its footing and defeat Trump in the presidential election, Bloomberg reported. It stated that Biden's reelection campaign believes disaffected voters who oppose Donald Trump could be key to reversing the incumbent president's fortunes in November's general election.

