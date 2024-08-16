Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled to personal attack’ on Kamala Harris: ’She’ll be a terrible President’

Donald Trump defended his personal attacks on Kamala Harris, expressing his frustration with her actions.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated16 Aug 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (Image: AFP)
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (Image: AFP)

Former President and US Presidential candidate Donald Trump defended his use of personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, expressing his frustration with her actions. Trump faced questions from reporters regarding advice from some Republicans that he should exercise more restraint and refrain from making disparaging comments about his opponent.

The US Presidential candidate said, "As far as the personal attacks, I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country."

"I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president," he said further, attacking Harris in a fresh set of remarks.

"And I think it's very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good, bad. She certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird."

In the interview, he was also questioned about a recent statement by Nikki Haley wherein she had suggested that the Republican presidential nominee should stop complaining about his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, and concentrate on policy matters instead.

On this, Trump responded by saying he would manage his campaign "my way" but that he valued her input.

Earlier, the former President had called his political opponent Kamala Harris “fake”. In a live interview with X platform owner Elon Musk on Spaces, Trump said, “Everything I did, she says she is doing it.” He also attacked the current government for increased number of illegal immigrants crossing the US border.

 

Trump also took jibes at US President Joe Biden, saying he “failed miserably” in the presidential debate with him. He also called Biden's exit a “coup” by Democrats. Musk, a Democrat until a few years ago, endorsed Trump's candidacy two days after the former president was wounded during an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

(With inputs from agencies)

