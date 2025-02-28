The US Embassy has granted visa to the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who has been in coma after she met with an accident, NDTV has reported. Neelam Shinde, a final year student at an American university, was struck by a four-wheeler in California.

While speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai, Neelam father, Tanaji Shinde informed that they will be leaving for the US tomorrow i.e. March 1. He added, "We have got the Visa, and we will be going (to the US) tomorrow. Both, Maharashtra and Central governments heard us and we got the Visa... When CM Devendra Fadnavis came to know about the incident, he helped us get the Visa. Everyone, including Supriya Sule, helped us..."

Earlier on February 27, sources had siad that The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had taken up with the US a request for an urgent visa by the family of an Indian student. It was also reported that Neelam's father sought help from PM Narendra Modi-led Central government to obtain visas.

What happened in the Neelam Shinde accident case? Neelam Shinde is a resident of Maharashtra's Satara district. Shinde met with an accident on February 14 and the police have arrested the driver of the vehicle. She suffered head injuries and fractures on her hand and leg. Her father Tanaji Shinde told NDTV that they came to know about her accident two days later i.e. on February 16. “She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there,” the father had said, as quoted by NDTV.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule flagged the case On February 26, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule took to X to flag the case. In the post, the leader wrote, “Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance. Requesting Hon.@DrSJaishankarJi, @meaMADAD, and @IndianEmbassyUS to kindly look into the matter and help.”