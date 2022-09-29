US explains why visa waiting time for New Delhi is 2 years, 2 days for Beijing

US explains why visa waiting time for New Delhi is 2 years, 2 days for Beijing2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- A US website has shown that the waiting time for Indian visa applicants is 2 years, while that for Chinese applicants is 2 days
A US website has shown that the wait time for an Indian applicant to get a visa appointment would be around two years but two days for China. The website showed that for a Delhi visa applicant, the appointment waiting time is 833 days, while those from Mumbai would have to wait for 848 days. The time frame for applicants from Beijing is just 2 calendar days, showed the US State Department's website
For student visas, the waiting time is 430 days for Delhi and Mumbai, while for applicants from Beijing and Islamabad, the wait time is 1 and 2 calender days. For all other non-immigrant visas, applicants from Delhi and Mumbai would have to wait for 390 and 392 days, respectively. The same for Beijing and Islamabad are 2 and 1 calendar days.
For a Canada visa, the wait time for an Indian applicant applying for a student visa is 13 weeks. There is not much wait difference when applicants from India and Pakistan. The wait time for a visitor visa is 134 days, when applying from India and 145 days when the applicant applies from Pakistan. Those in China would, however, have to wait for only 51 days for a visitor visa.
Regarding the difference in timings, the US state department says that the estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US embassy is based on the incoming workload and staffing.
Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin, explained the long waiting time, referring to the low number of staff at the visa centres.
He said, “I know some of you have some real concerns about wait times. I'm going to be honest with you. There's a long wait time. The good news is our recovery from Covid and post the pandemic, the staffing problem is being handled. At the height of Covid and for a while after, we only had about 50 per cent [staff] in the visa consulates."
He added that 100 per cent of staff will be functional by next year.
“If you look at our other big embassies around the world who do a lot of these applications every year, they've got very similar wait times," Don Heflin said.
Earlier, the US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced it has opened the appointments for all categories of visas adding that the wait time remains high owing to high demand for the visas, reduced staffing and pandemic-related disruptions in operations since March 2020.
