US fiscal profile unlikely to change much after elections, says Fitch

UNITED STATE OF AMERICA-RATINGS/FITCH (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-US fiscal profile unlikely to change much after elections, says Fitch

Reuters
Published30 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
US fiscal profile unlikely to change much after elections, says Fitch

(New throughout, adds details from statement, context)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday the U.S. fiscal profile is likely to remain largely unchanged regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential election, as it affirmed the United States of America's credit rating at "AA ", citing structural strengths including high per capita income and financial flexibility.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' late entry in the presidential race after President Joe Biden's withdrawal in July tightened the race against Republican candidate Donald Trump. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed she leads 45% to 41%.

"The outcome of the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024 presidential and congressional elections will be important for U.S. economic and fiscal policies," Fitch said in a statement.

"However, Fitch believes the underlying fiscal position will remain largely unchanged despite the differing economic objectives, tax policies, and spending priorities of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump."

The agency said it expects most of the tax cuts introduced by Trump in 2017 to be extended under either candidate, impacting revenues and contributing to wider budget deficits.

"The government has failed to meaningfully tackle large fiscal deficits, the growing debt burden and looming increases in spending associated with an aging population," it said.

Fitch cut the U.S. government's top credit rating by one notch last year, drawing an angry response from the White House. The downgrade came after Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, ending months of political brinkmanship.

On Thursday, the agency said it maintained its rating, with a stable outlook, due to the U.S. economic strength and financial flexibility coming from the issuance of U.S. dollars, the world's leading reserve currency.

Still, it said high fiscal deficits and the debt burden put the country below the median of equally rated sovereigns.

"The U.S. standards of governance are also below its 'AA' rated peers," it said. (Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Pooja Desai, Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Gregorio)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 12:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUS fiscal profile unlikely to change much after elections, says Fitch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue