US, French and British forces shot down several drones in the Red Sea area on Friday, March 8, night and on Saturday, March 9, following Houthis attack.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, " US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area. Following further engagements through the morning, U.S. and Coalition forces downed a total of at least 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles between 4:00 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on Mar. 9." The statement further mentioned that there were no US or Coalition Navy vessels that were damaged in the attack and there were also no reports by commercial ships of damage.

The US military in a statement said, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted bulk carrier Propel Fortune and US destroyers in the region after which the military forces shot down dozens of drones in the area, reported Reuters.

The Houthis' attack suggests a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. These Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November and disrupting trade route and movement of cargo ships.

Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea on March 9 informed that they had targeted the cargo vessel and "a number of US war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones," reported Reuters.

On March 9, CENTCOM informed that the military was responding to a large-scale attack on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden between 4 am and 6:30 am (as per GMT).

US Central Command in another post on X mentioned, “Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. "