US, French and British forces downed several drones in the Red Sea area following a Houthi attack. The Houthis' have been indulging in consistent attack to mark solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war.

US, French and British forces shot down several drones in the Red Sea area on Friday, March 8, night and on Saturday, March 9, following Houthis attack.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, " US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area. Following further engagements through the morning, U.S. and Coalition forces downed a total of at least 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles between 4:00 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on Mar. 9."

The US military in a statement said, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted bulk carrier Propel Fortune and US destroyers in the region after which the military forces shot down dozens of drones in the area, reported Reuters.

On March 9, CENTCOM informed that the military was responding to a large-scale attack on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden between 4 am and 6:30 am (as per GMT).

US Central Command in another post on X mentioned, "Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. "

Moreover, CENTCOM mentioned that the UAVs were intended to present “an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region while claiming that actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

Meanwhile, Britain's Ministry of Defence stated that its warship HMS Richmond had joined international allies in repelling a Houthi drone attack overnight and claimed that no injuries or damage were sustained.

Defence minister Grant Shapps in a post on X said, "Last night, HMS Richmond used its Sea Ceptor missiles to shoot down two attack drones - successfully repelling yet another illegal attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis."

Grant Shapps added, "The UK and our allies will continue to take the action necessary to save lives and protect freedom of navigation."

(With inputs from Reuters)

