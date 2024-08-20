US Gives Tiny Canadian Firm Electra $20 Million to Build Cobalt Plant

Canada’s Electra Battery Materials Corp. has received a $20 million award from the US government to build a cobalt plant close to North America’s automotive heartland.

Bloomberg
Published20 Aug 2024, 01:27 AM IST
US Gives Tiny Canadian Firm Electra $20 Million to Build Cobalt Plant
US Gives Tiny Canadian Firm Electra $20 Million to Build Cobalt Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Electra Battery Materials Corp. has received a $20 million award from the US government to build a cobalt plant close to North America’s automotive heartland.

The funds will support construction of a cobalt sulfate facility in Ontario that will be North America’s only refinery for the material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, Electra said Monday in a statement. The $250 million project is about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Toronto at Temiskaming Shores.

The US Defense Department said separately that the award will help develop North American production of a key material for large capacity batteries and, once completed, will benefit the region’s growing EV supply chain.

The funding is the latest in a series of investments the Pentagon has put toward North American mining companies as part of a push to secure metals needed for EV manufacturing and the transition away from fossil fuels.

Prices for cobalt, the majority of which is processed in China, have plunged from a peak about two years ago in part because of Chinese firms that ramped up production faster than traders anticipated. Toronto-based Electra, which has a market value of about $28 million, paused construction of the project last year due to low prices, and after revealing the plant would cost much more than previously anticipated.

“We’re not in a free market, with China subsidizing producers and overproducing,” Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell said Monday in an interview. “I think it’s essential that, if we’re going to build our own domestic supply chain, we have this financial support.”

Mell said he’s in talks to get more funding from the Canadian government, which awarded the firm C$5 million ($3.7 million) in June.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:27 AM IST
HomeNewsUS Gives Tiny Canadian Firm Electra $20 Million to Build Cobalt Plant

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue