US House passes GOP funding bill to avert government shutdown during the pre-holiday period
The House of Representatives has passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown before the holiday season with broad bipartisan support. The bill will now advance to the Senate.
The House of Representatives has successfully passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown before the holiday season, securing broad bipartisan support with a vote of 336 to 95, Fox News reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message