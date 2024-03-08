US House to vote next week on bill that gives ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok or face ban
The bill would give ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok; if it did not, app stores operated by Apple, Google and others could not legally offer TikTok or provide web hosting services to ByteDance-controlled applications.
The US House of Representatives is set to expedite a vote next week on legislation compelling China’s ByteDance to divest from short video app TikTok within six months or face a US ban.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message