US illegal immigration: An FIR has been filed against four agents from Karnal in Haryana under the Immigration Act. Three individuals recently deported from the United States registered the complaint against the agents, according to a report by News18.

The identities of the accused and complainants have not been revealed yet.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the deportation process against US illegal immigration has been going on for a long time, and it is not a recent development. The government is actively engaging with the US to make sure deported Indians are not mistreated, Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs Minister made this claim in the Rajya Sabha after the opposition parties criticised the government over the mistreatment towards 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar on Wednesday in a US military plane. Reportedly, many deportees said they were shackled.

The deportees, including 19 women, were shackled for 40 hours and had limited access to the toilet during their transportation, Congress Party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed.

“Is this indicative of how one behaves with terrorists or militants, or is this a humane way to deal with Indians,” he said.

“We are engaging the US government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight,” Jaishankar said following the criticism in Parliament.

“It is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement," and Indian agencies will take “preventive and exemplary actions” against a network of “agents” facilitating illegal migration from India, Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar asserted that strong measures should be taken against the illegal migration industry and steps should be taken to ease the Visa process for legitimate travellers. “Our focus should be on a strong crackdown,” the Minister said in the Parliament.