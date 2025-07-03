US Independence Day 2025: How to watch Macy’s fireworks in New York? Start time, best viewing spots and other details

The 49th edition of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks for US Independence Day is set to illuminate New York City’s skyline on Friday (July 4), with a spectacle launched from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and four surrounding barges on the East River.

This year’s display will feature more than 80,000 shells erupting in 30 different colors and dozens of dazzling effects, including crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, and comet fans, reaching heights of up to 1,000 feet. The show will also incorporate state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge itself.

Free public viewing & security measures

Spectators can enjoy the fireworks from any area with an unobstructed view of the lower East River. Prime public viewing zones will be set up along elevated portions of the FDR Drive, with access points at:

Montgomery Street at Madison Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place

Broad Street at Water Street ADA-accessible viewing will be available at the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field.

For security reasons, alcohol, backpacks, lawn chairs, large bags, coolers, umbrellas, drones, cigarettes, and weapons are prohibited. All attendees are subject to NYPD screening.

When and how to watch The televised broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream live on Peacock, with the fireworks expected to ignite around 9:45 p.m. and last for approximately 30 minutes.