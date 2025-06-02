Pragmatic tariff adjustments with US can secure India’s farm exports: NITI paper
Vijay C. Roy , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
Gains can be made in Indian exports of shrimp and rice if US tariffs are addressed, the report said.
New Delhi: India should grant more market access to American products that do not hurt Indian farmers—including apples, almonds and pistachios—for a mutually beneficial bilateral trading arrangement, according to a working paper by NITI Aayog.
