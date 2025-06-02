India can consider lower tariffs on agricultural commodities where either domestic production is small or import does not compete with domestic production because of different quality grades and seasons, the report said, citing examples of US apples which sell at a premium price in India and products like almonds and pistachios, the demand for which is met through imports. Apples from the US now attract 50% import duty in India, while pistachios and walnuts attract 30%, the paper pointed out.